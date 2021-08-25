West Nile virus detected in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health announced Wednesday that the West Nile Virus has been detected in the county.

The virus was found in mosquitos caught in a surveillance trap. MCPH did not say where the trap was located.

To date, there have been no human cases of the virus reported in Mahoning County, health officials said.

Cases are typically reported throughout Northeast Ohio yearly as the virus becomes more prevalent in the late summer months and into early fall.

Tips to avoid exposure include:

Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks if you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active

Light colors are least attractive to mosquitoes

Use insect repellent and follow the label directions

Tips to eliminate mosquito breeding sites near your home:

Remove water-holding containers, such as tin cans and unused flowerpots

Eliminate standing water

Make sure all roof gutters are properly draining and clean

Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they are not being used

The three most common mosquito-borne diseases that occur locally are Lacrosse Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

Early symptoms of mosquito-borne disease may include nausea, fever, vomiting, and headache.

More serious cases include drowsiness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, and possibly seizures. If you have any of these symptoms and have a history of recent mosquito bites, contact your physician.