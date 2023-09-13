MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — Two more spots have been added to the ever-growing list of areas around the Valley where mosquito populations have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus has recently been detected in both Hempfield Township and the City of Hermitage, both in Mercer County.

At this time, no human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Mercer County, but the virus is most commonly spread through the bite of a mosquito.

The Mercer County Conservation District recommends that businesses and residents take extra precautions. Residents should apply insect repellant and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn. All businesses and residents should reduce mosquito breeding habitat by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires, or any other containers capable of retaining standing water where mosquitoes could breed.

The virus has also been detected in mosquitoes tested in Sharon, Mercer County, and in Center Township, Columbiana County.

Those with symptoms or questions regarding potential symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.