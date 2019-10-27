West Middlesex wrestling team spends Saturday raking leaves for community members

Breaking News
West Middlesex wrestling team raking leaves

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Members of a local school’s sports team spent their Saturday helping the community.

The West Middlesex wrestling team raked leaves for the elderly and veterans.

Volunteers ranged from second graders to seniors.

Their goal was to give back to the community that has supported their team all these years.

“We’ve had a lot of emotional people thanking us ’cause of their health they’re in. They’re unable to do their leaves. Some would come back from dialysis, so they’re very tired,” said head coach Emery Johnson.

Johnson said the kids were all for it and saw it as fun work with their friends.

