West Middlesex teachers find inspiration from ‘Full House’ to say hi to students

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Teachers from the West Middlesex Area School District surprised their students with a video on Friday.

Inspired by the show Full House, teachers from Oakview and Luther Low elementary schools gave their students a glimpse of their lives at home.

Third grade teacher Miriah Mascetta organized the video, saying it gave students a chance to see their teachers who they haven’t seen in a while.

“It’s all about making connections with the kids and the families, bringing that positive light to them in something that is so negative that is going on. Just making them smile and laugh, having a good time and seeing their teachers in their homes and what they like to do or what they are even doing in the video. That we can’t wait to see them and be back with them,” she said.

Mascetta says they consider West Middlesex to be like a Full House because they lean on each other in good and bad times. So, the concept of the video seemed like a perfect fit.