West Middlesex residents spend day celebrating cranial facial disorders

Luke's Wonderful Day is an event inspired by 3-year-old Luke Davis, who has Apert syndrome

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The heat didn’t stop the West Middlesex community from celebrating the second annual Luke’s Wonderful Day at Shenango Township Park.

Three-year-old Luke Davis has a rare cranial facial disorder called Apert syndrome that causes his bones to grow differently.

Sunday’s event helped raise awareness for Luke and anyone else who may look different.

There were children’s games, food and live music performances.

Luke’s mother, Theresa Davis, said the event grew to something much bigger than what she originally had in mind a year ago.

“It just means so much to me to have all these people come out and show support and learn something, not just about cranial facial kids, but any kids with differences. Just to learn that we’re all so much alike,” she said.

Theresa said she is thankful for the effort her community and family put into making the event happen.