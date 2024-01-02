WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A portion of Route 18 in Mercer County is closed due to downed utility lines.

The closure is between Route 518 and Route 318 in West Middlesex Borough and Shenango Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The closure is expected to remain in effect until the work has been completed and the roadway is cleared, according to PennDOT.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Drivers can check for updates by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.