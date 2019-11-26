West Middlesex Diner still open after car crashes through wall

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) — Despite a hole in the wall, the West Middlesex Diner will continue to be open 24/7.

Carmen Sabino, manager of the diner, said no one was injured when a woman in the parking lot about 9 a.m. Tuesday accidentally backed up and hit the right side of the building.

She did knock the ladies room out of operation for a time, but other than that, the diner is in good shape, Sabino said.

Sabino said he is awaiting estimates on how much it will cost for repairs, including new tiles and plumbing.

But Sabino said the damage will not keep the diner from being open.

“We weren’t going to miss a beat,” Sabino said.