West Market Street in Warren plans to get million-dollar improvement

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nearly million-dollar improvement to West Market Street in Warren Township will go out to bid this winter.

The proposed project includes nearly two miles of resurfacing from Lovers Lane to the bypass, replacing traffic signals at the intersection of North Leavitt Road and storm construction.

It’s expected to cost $927,000.

Officials say 80% will be paid for through the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. The remaining 20% will come from the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office general fund.

An estimated 15,000 cars per day travel the four lane road.

“It’s a main link you got State Route 82 and 5 over there with the outerbelt, and it’s one of the main entry ways into the city of Warren,” said Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2020.