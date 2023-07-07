FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- A man was taken to the hospital after deputies say he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Deputies were called about 8 p.m. Monday to a house on State Route 88 in Farmington Township where they found a man sitting on the porch with a gunshot wound to his left hand.

Deputies said that the man shot himself inside his vehicle while he was trying to unload his firearm. Police said that the round discharged from right to left, grazing his stomach and exiting through the driver’s side door, shattering the window in the process.

The man was taken to the hospital by the Farmington Fire Department.

The shooting appeared completely accidental and no foul play is suspected, according to the incident report.