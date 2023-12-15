WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man was arrested during a drug raid at a home in West Farmington.

The Trumbull Action Group Drug Task Force (TAG) and members of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office searched a home Wednesday in the 4000 block of N. Park Road in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Investigators found crystal methamphetamine along with “numerous items associated with drug trafficking,” TAG said.

Raymond Welz was arrested on a domestic violence warrant out of Newton Falls Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing.