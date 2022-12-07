WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Farmington Mayor Shirley McIntosh is upset about possible water rate increases in the county.

McIntosh voiced her frustrations during the weekly county commissioner’s meeting. She says the West Farmington Village Public Water System is a bulk water customer. That means the village maintains and operates its own distribution system for a little more than 300 customers.

She doesn’t feel cost increases are warranted across the board.

McIntosh said that the quality of the water the village’s district is receiving at the master meter needs to be addressed.

“I don’t feel like this cost increase would be a fair deal for us whatsoever,” she said. “Fix our problems, first.”

Commissioner Frank Fuda said the prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing proposed water district consolidation, which would have an impact on water rates.