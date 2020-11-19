West Farmington man gets prison time after pleading guilty to rape charges

Local News

John Hostetler, 63, entered his plea Wednesday in Judge Wyatt McKay's courtroom

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John Hostelter, of West Farmington, charged with rape.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Farmington man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition charges on Wednesday.

John Hostetler, 63, entered his plea Wednesday in Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom.

The judge sentenced Hostetler to three 10-year-to-life sentences on the rape charges and 24 months on the gross sexual imposition charges, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hostetler in May on charges from an investigation into a crime that happened several years prior.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website