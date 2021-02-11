West Farmington crash involving van, semi-truck sends 1 to hospital

OH-534 is down to one lane while crews clear the road

West Farmington crash on OH-534

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to clear an accident between a van and a semi-truck in West Farmington Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, the van and semi-truck were both traveling northbound on OH-534 around 12:35 p.m. when the van made an abrupt stop.

Troopers said the semi truck’s brakes locked up, rear-ending the van and spinning it into the grass.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

OH-534 is down to one lane while crews clear the road, which is covered with debris.

