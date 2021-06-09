West Branch teacher pleads guilty to sex charge

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teacher has pleaded guilty to a sex charge in Portage County.

Matthew Thomas, a teacher at West Branch High School, entered a guilty plea to sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor charge, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

The other charges against him were dismissed, according to court records.

Thomas was accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl in May 2015, according to the indictment. Investigators said the victim was not Thomas’ student, WJW reports.

He faces up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, as well as registering as a sex offender.

Thomas worked as a history teacher and soccer coach. Last year, he was administratively assigned to home, pending the outcome of the case against him.

We reached out to a district official for an update on his employment status, but haven’t heard back yet.