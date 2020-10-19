West Branch teacher accused of sexual contact with 10-year-old, according to indictment

The teacher is facing two counts of gross sexual imposition dating back to May 2015

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Branch teacher is accused of having inappropriate contact with a child, according to the school district.

Matthew Thomas is facing two counts of gross sexual imposition.

He’s charged with having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl in May 2015, according to the indictment.

According to the district’s website, Thomas teaches World History.

West Branch’s acting superintendent, Micki Egli, released the following statement Monday:

“The district has been advised today that a Portage County grand jury has returned a criminal indictment against one of our teachers, Matthew Thomas. At this moment, we do not have access to the specific charges, but have been told they relate to allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor.

When we were originally advised by law enforcement of the existence of an investigation, Mr. Thomas was immediately administratively assigned to home. In accordance with law, he will remain suspended until there is a final resolution of the case.

In the interim, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.

Our focus remains on protecting our students and providing them with a safe and secure learning environment. We will continue to be vigilant in those efforts.”

More stories from WKBN.com: