West Branch Supt. wants to talk over coffee

The superintendent of West Branch schools wants to hear from the community

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of West Branch schools wants to hear from the community, and he’s offering a cup of coffee to get the conversation started.

Superintendent Timothy Saxton is inviting parents and members of the community to attend “Coffee Talks.”

He is encouraging everyone to discuss any questions or concerns about the school district while enjoying “light refreshments and hospitality.”

The first Coffee Talk with Saxton is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in the West Wing Conference Room at West Branch High School.

Talks will be hosted in other building sites around the district on a rotating basis, Saxton said.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to call the West Branch Board of Education office at (330) 938-9324, prior to each event. Those attending have to register at the school’s main office and receive a visitor’s badge.

Additional Coffee Talk dates: (All talks begin at 9 a.m.)