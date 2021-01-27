West Branch superintendent to return to teaching, acting Supt’s contract extended

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The contract for West Branch interim Superintendent Micki Egli has been extended through July 2021.

The school board voted on the measure Wednesday.

Egli was filling in for Superintendent Tim Saxton while he was on medical leave, however, school officials say Saxton requested to “transition to a teaching position upon his return.”

“The board will be carefully considering options as they plan for a leadership transition this summer,” school officials wrote in a news release.

“We wish Mr. Saxton the best for a full recovery,” Egli said. “We look forward to seeing him again in the classroom this fall and will keep our community updated on the process of the plan for leadership moving forward.”