West Branch Schools honor local vets with ‘thank you drive-thru’

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – This Veterans Day is being recognized in a different way in Trumbull County.

Because of COVID-19, the yearly ceremony at West Branch Schools had to go outdoors.

Even the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of students and staff members as they honored our local heroes Wednesday morning.

For two hours, the school hosted a “thank you drive-thru.”

Each vet who came got a bag filled with treats, inspirational notes and pictures.

“We’ve served probably around 70 people right now and given their treats. They’ve been great,” said Brian Coffee. “We really appreciated their service and what they’ve done and what it means to our country and our kids. They’ve been great, and a lot of stories that we’ve heard through their combat and different things that they’ve done.”

Staff also put together a video honoring local veterans. You can watch it here.

