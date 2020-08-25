West Branch looks to fill vacant school board seat

Up for grabs is the unexpired term of John Wallace

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat.

Up for grabs is the unexpired term of John Wallace. Wallace served as a board member from November 1993 to August 21, 2020.

He would have been up for re-election in November 2021.

Citing “family and job responsibilities” Wallace resigned from the board.

“Mr. Wallace was a dedicated board member who loved West Branch for the 27 years in which he served. He brought experience to the board room and was an active participant in multiple board committees,” said Courtney Stryffeler, board president.

Wallace was also recognized for his years of service by the Ohio State School Board Association and also by the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

Anyone interested in filling Wallace’s seat should call the superintendent’s office at 330-938-9324 or download an application from the district website.

Applicants must live in the West Branch School District.

Applications should be submitted by no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, September 4th to district Treasurer Julia Rozsnyai by mail at 14277 South Main Street, Beloit OH 44609; by fax to 330-938-6815; or attached to an email sent to julia.rozsnyai@wbwarriors.org.

More stories from WKBN.com: