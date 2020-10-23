West Branch Local School District’s treasurer resigns

Acting Superintendent Micki Egli said in a press release that they appreciate Julia Rozsnayi's service

BELOIT, OHIO – At a special Board of Education meeting in West Branch on Thursday, the school district accepted the resignation of Treasurer Julia Rozsnayi.

Acting Superintendent Micki Egli said in a press release that they appreciate Rozsnayi’s service and the support she provided during her time as treasurer.

“We will miss her contributions but are happy to see her find an opportunity that will reduce her commute and increase the amount of time she is able to spend with her family. We wish her well in her future endeavors,” Egli continued.

