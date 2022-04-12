BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – New recreational sports courts are underway in the West Branch community starting this April.

The courts will be at West Branch High School, located on the south side of the high school between the gym doors and tennis courts. The project will include an outdoor basketball and volleyball court open to the public for use, with donations from local businesses and individuals funding it.

Contributions from the community include donation of the land from TC Energy and Columbiana Gas and fundraising efforts by girls basketball Coach Walt DeShields, whose efforts have collected more than $75,000 toward the project.

The project includes a full basketball court with two hoops and an adjustable volleyball pole and net system. The courts will be used for both boys’ and girls’ basketball and volleyball and gym classes at the school.

The construction will be done by Vasco Sports Contractors beginning this spring and finishing before summer begins.

“This outdoor court will be a great addition to our school facilities. It also will give both the kids and adults a nice place to play basketball or volleyball within our community,” says Walt DeShields in a press release issued by the school. “This has been in the works for the past few years, and it is exciting to see the construction finally begin. We look forward to the opportunity to hold practices and classes outside on this court.”

Donations are still being accepted for the project. Donors can email Walt DeShields at walt.deshields@wbwarriors.org or by calling (330) 938-2183, ext. 37353.