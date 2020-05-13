West Branch announces 2020 commencement ceremony plans

The social-distancing limit of less than 10 people in attendance will be strictly enforced

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch High School announced its commencement plans.

The school will hold a single-family, in-person commencement ceremony from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31.

According to a news release, the ceremony will happen in a safe environment with many parameters put in place.

The social-distancing limit of less than 10 people will be enforced.

Families of up to four guests, in addition to the graduate, will be called into the high school fieldhouse one-by-one during their assigned time slot.

The student will walk across the stage, receive his or her diploma and then head back to the car.

A keepsake photo of the graduate will also be taken. A videographer will be in attendance to capture the ceremony.

Any student unable to participate on May 31 is asked to email High School Principal Brian Coffee at brian.coffee@wbwarriors.org.

Seniors are welcome to take a picture in their caps and gowns from home and share it with either principal to be part of the graduation ceremony video.

Any student choosing this option must email their photo by 3 p.m. Friday, May 29.

The entire graduation ceremony video will be released at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7.