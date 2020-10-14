West Branch angler reels in spot at national fishing championship

Garrett Dean has been fishing since he was 4 years old

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A young angler from West Branch High School is heading to Kentucky this month for the Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship.

Garrett Dean has been fishing at the Ohio River, Mosquito Lake, Deer Creek Reservoir and Lake Erie since he was 4 years old.

Dean has participated in about a dozen tournaments, with personal records that include a 4-pound largemouth bass and a 5.6-pound smallmouth bass.

West Branch High School said Dean credits his success to a lot of practice, switching up bait and help from his boater coach.

The team at West Branch wants to wish Dean the best of luck representing the Warriors in Kentucky Oct. 21 to 24.

More stories from WKBN.com: