“We’re not strangers, we’re brothers.” Masury veteran reconnects with platoon after nearly 50 years

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – An Army veteran from Masury and his platoon were stationed in Europe for 18 months during the Vietnam War. Saturday was the first time in nearly half a century that these men came together.

Charles Dobbins of Masury wanted to reconnect with other members of his platoon. He says he hasn’t seen them in nearly 50 years.

Back in 2014, the idea came to light after his battle with cancer of the small intestine and a conversation with his wife.

“I was looking through the picture albums and I told her I would like to find out how many guys I could get in touch with,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins used an old address book to find some of the men, but it wasn’t easy.

“Over the years, things change. Phone numbers change, addresses change and that made it even harder, but I had an idea where they might be so that’s where I started looking,” he said.

With help from Facebook, Dobbins was able to get together with most of his platoon. Some of them came from as far as Nebraska.

“It’s great. It feels great and the guys have changed, but oh my gosh, it’s wonderful to be with the guys who had your back,” said Lloyd Eggleston.

Another veteran, who was 26 years old when the rest entered the Army at 18, was classified as the “father of the group.”

“I had been around equipment all my life. I would help them out if they needed help on the rifle range and all that stuff. We all worked together and we’re still together,” said Bill Ehrsam.

Dobbins said there is still some catching up to do.

“Found out how their lives went, what they did in their life, how many kids. Gets caught up on 50 years of time, that’s all,” Dobbins said.

At the same time, he said it seems like nothing has changed.

“We’re not strangers, we’re brothers.”