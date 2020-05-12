‘We’re hanging in there’: Struthers, Girard mayors give financial update

So far, they seem to be OK but both mayors admit it could take a while before they have a clear picture of COVID-19's impact

(WKBN) – Fewer people working means fewer people paying taxes, which means less money going to small cities already dealing with tight budgets.

Both Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone-Miller and Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said the same thing Monday afternoon when asked how their cities were doing financially.

“Well, we’re hanging in there,” Melfi said.

“We’re doing OK,” Cercone-Miller said.

Struthers has laid off two part-time employees, while Girard has not laid off anyone.

In Girard, Melfi has two concerns. He’s already seen an increase in delinquent payments for water and sewer bills, and Vallourec has shut down.

“Last year, Vallourec contributed to this city nearly $400,000 in income tax,” Melfi said.

He said they’re expecting horrible income tax results for 2020 because of Vallourec.

Both mayors expect an influx of money as July 15 approaches, which is the new tax deadline.

Cercone-Miller said she’s concerned some people may not be able to pay.

“That is a concern, obviously. That’s across the board, I think. I think everybody’s — that’s their biggest concern right now.”

Struthers’ tax commissioner Ryan Rogalski said the payments coming from withholding tax has not fallen.

“As far as business withholding tax, we have not seen any drop off of that at all. We’re still very steady on that,” Cercone-Miller said.

Both mayors said they may not have a clear picture of where their cities stand financially until the first of next year.

“It could stretch out that far, no question, because as everybody knows, there’s a lot of people laid off, there’s a lot of people out of work and they’re not paying city tax,” Melfi said.