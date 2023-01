NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Welsh Motors closed on Nov. 1, 2022, but there’s still work to be done at the business.

This weekend, there will be an auction of various items from the car business like auto repair equipment, three used cars, computers and even some old Ford Memorabilia.

The Welsh Motors building and property across the street will also be sold.

The auction starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the real estate will be available at 11.