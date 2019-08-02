Wellsville Schools’ Back-To-School Bash features school supply giveaway

The bash is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 15

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville Local Schools will be having its annual Back-To-School Bash Thursday, August 15 in the rear parking lot of Wellsville Jr./Sr. High School.

All Wellsville students and their families are welcome to attend the bash. There will be games, prizes, face painting and giveaways.

Food will be free of charge.

School supplies will also be given to students.

Wellsville businesses and local organizations will provide the supplies. This is in addition to the supplies that will be provided by the district on the first day of school.

Therefore, students are not required to purchase supplies.

The bash is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Wellsville Local Schools’ Facebook page.