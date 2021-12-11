WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man wanted in West Virginia during the execution of a search warrant on Broadway Avenue at a suspected “drug house.”

At around 10 p.m. Friday, Wellsville police reported finding drugs, handguns, scales, cash and other drug paraphernalia during the search. Police said a suspect ran from the scene and was arrested.

Police said the suspect, Gaven Heiney, was found with pills and white powder. He was also wanted on a warrant from West Virginia.

Heiney is charged with tampering with evidence, persistent disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was taken to the Columbiana County Jail.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation of complaints from the community.