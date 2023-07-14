LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Wellsville man convicted on aggravated murder charges in Columbiana County and sentenced to life in prison has recently filed an appeal.

Tyrell Travers, 25, of Wellsville, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on June 8. Travers was convicted of multiple felony offenses, including murder and aggravated murder with firearm specifications, for the May 2021 shooting death of Dion McMillon.

Court documents were filed on July 12 by Traver’s attorney, Walter Madison, appealing the charge of aggravated murder and sentence of life without parole.