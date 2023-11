WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A unique event in Columbiana County is celebrating Small Business Saturday.

The village of Wellsville is holding a “Small Business Crawl.” To participate, you will need to pick up a passport at the Simply Elegant Banquet Hall on Main Street. The passport will contain a list of businesses that are part of the event.

Passports can be picked up anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.