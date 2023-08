WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Vandalism is becoming a problem in Wellsville, specifically at the marina.

The mayor’s report at a council meeting said that the Wellsville Police Department is enforcing its curfew due to vandalism at the marina.

The mayor said that while they have not identified the offenders, the curfew enforcement would be helpful. The curfew for those under 18 is 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Trail cameras have also been set up at the marina.