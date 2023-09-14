WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Come November, people in one Columbiana County village will decide whether or not to renew a levy for its local schools.

Voters in Wellsville will be asked to renew the 2-mill renewal levy. In total, it would generate $67,500 to be used for improvements.

Wellsville School Superintendent Richard Bereschik said they want to use the money for the upkeep of the buildings and transportation.

“Our air handlers need a lot of work done on them, which is probably going to run around $500,000,” said Bereschik. “We can use permanent improvement money on anything that lasts longer than five years.”

If the renewal levy passes, it will last for five years.