WEST POINT, Ohio (WKBN)- A portion of State Route 45 in Columbiana County will be closed for over a month starting next week.

According to a press release, State Route 45 will close three miles north of State Route 7 for 45 days for a culvert replacement project. The project begins in West Point on Wednesday, June 21.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the detour is from SR 7 north to U.S. 30 west, from U.S. 30 west back to SR 45, and reverse.

The anticipated completion date is August 23, 2023.