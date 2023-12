WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A staple in the Wellsville school district is retiring after 50 years in education.

Superintendent Richard Bereschik’s retirement was approved by the school board Monday night.

He says he wanted to give the school board enough time to find a replacement before his contract ends on July 31st.

He spent 47 years in Wellsville and 3 years with Beaver Local.

Bereschik said he has mixed emotions but is looking forward to retirement.