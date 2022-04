LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A murder trial in Columbiana County has been delayed.

Tyrell Travers was set to go on trial next week. He’s accused of shooting Dion McMillon last May in Wellsville.

Travers was arrested in West Virginia.

According to the Morning Journal, Travers has agreed to give his defense attorney more time to prepare for trial.

It’s now scheduled for September 27 in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.