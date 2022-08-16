LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Wellsville man was sentenced Monday for beating a woman inside a home in Salineville.

Mitchell Allen Baker, of Wellsville, received a sentence of 8-12 years in prison on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

He was found guilty last week on those charges, but the jury was hung on a rape charge against him. The victim said he forced her to perform a sex act on him.

A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 where the prosecutor will decide if he will pursue another trial on the rape charge.

