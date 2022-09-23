LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man who was facing sex charges against four children has entered his plea.

Timothy J. Coles pleaded guilty to multiple counts, which include attempted rape, rape, attempted sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, prosecutors will ask for a 23-year prison sentence and for Coles to register as a Tier III sex offender.

In the post, Abruzzino thanked the Wellsville Police Department, Columbiana County Children Services and the Child Advocacy Center for their work on the case.

Coles’s sentencing hearing is set for October 20 at 1:30 p.m.