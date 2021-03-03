Wellsville man killed in Portage County crash

A 35-year-old Wellsville man was killed in the crash

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Wellsville was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash in Ravenna.

According to the Ohio State Highway Parol, the crash happened about 8:25 a.m. on Route 14, at Lake Rockwell Road.

Troopers say a semi was stopped on Route 14 eastbound and attempting to turn onto Lake Rockwell Road when a driver, coming up from behind the semi, went left of center to avoid hitting the semi and crashed into a Ford Focus driven by 35-year-old Zachary Cochran, of Wellsville.

Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 81-year-old driver of the other car was taken to University Hospital – Portage with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say impairment does not appear to be a factor.