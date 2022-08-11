LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man accused of assault, domestic violence and rape was found guilty of two of the charges in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

A jury reached a verdict of guilty for Mitchell Allen Baker on the domestic violence and assault charge after four hours of deliberations but was hung on the rape charge, according to the prosecutor.

There is no decision yet on whether he will be tried again for rape.

Sentencing is set for Monday.

Charges were filed against Baker in October 2021. According to the Morning Journal, Baker, formerly of Salineville, was accused of beating a woman and then forcing her to perform a sex act inside a house on Haiti Road in Salineville.

After the assault, the victim said she left the house with her young son after Baker fell asleep.