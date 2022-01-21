WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to a murder investigation.

Reports say that Tyrell Travers, 24, is being held in West Virginia as a fugitive from justice after authorities there learned that he had been indicted on the charges in Columbiana County.

According to the Morning Journal, Travers is accused of the shooting death of Dillon McMillon.

McMillon was found dead in a vehicle on Mapletreet Street in May.

Reports say that Travers is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and firearm charges.

“We were pleased to learn that Mr. Travers was apprehended in Hancock County. We will work expeditiously to get him back into the custody of Columbiana County authorities. More details will follow once we are able to release them, but thank you to the Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County for their quick work in the apprehension,” said Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abbruzino.

Travers is being held in the Hancock County Jail, pending an extradition hearing set for next Wednesday in front of County Circuit Judge Jason Cuomo.