Wellsville man broke into home of village mayor, police say

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man was jailed on charges that he broke into the home of village Mayor Nancy Murray.

Jonathon Pullie is charged with burglary.

It happened late last month. Murray told police she was awakened by her dog barking and found Pullie standing over her, the Morning Journal reports.

Police told the Morning Journal that this isn’t the first time Pullie has broke into someone’s home.

