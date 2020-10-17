Wellsville man broke into home of village mayor, police say

The Morning Journal reports that Mayor Nancy Murray told police she was awakened by her dog barking and found the man standing over her

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man was jailed on charges that he broke into the home of village Mayor Nancy Murray.

Jonathon Pullie is charged with burglary.

It happened late last month. Murray told police she was awakened by her dog barking and found Pullie standing over her, the Morning Journal reports.

Police told the Morning Journal that this isn’t the first time Pullie has broke into someone’s home.

You can read more about the allegations on the Morning Journal’s website.

More stories from WKBN.com: