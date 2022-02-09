Editor’s note: This story corrects the number of victims in the case.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville man is facing charges, accused of sex crimes against four victims.

Timothy Coles, 35, is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on March 3 after his indictment by a Columbiana County grand jury.

Coles faces two counts of rape, attempted rape, attempted sexual battery and four counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

According to the indictment, Coles sexually assaulted a victim who is now 17 from July 2014 to July 2017 as well as a victim who is now 15 from November 2012 to November 2018. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a now 11-year-old victim from May 2017 to December 2019 and a 12-year-old from January to December 2019.