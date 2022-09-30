WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Wellsville residents will have to vote in November on an additional police levy.

The 5.0 mills continuous levy would generate $158,000 for the department.

For a home valued at $80,000 that would be about $14 extra a month per year. Chief Ed Wilson said it would be used to help keep officers in the village.

“We lose officers when we have to pay the officers here time and a half, which is overtime, which is going to eat up whatever it is. Pretty soon, we’re going to be completely out of money, so if we can get them up a few more dollars, most of the guys say they would stay here,” Wilson said.

Wilson says this is the first police levy in 15 years.