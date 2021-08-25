Wellsville concerned after back-to-back-COVID football cancellations

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Three high school football games were canceled this week due to covid-19.

Wellsville is the only team to do so in back-to-back weeks. They are less than a week away from the start of school and there are some concerns.

This Friday night, there will be no fans in the stands at Nicholson Stadium, in Wellsville. No marching bands and no touchdown celebrations. For the second Friday night, in a row, the Wellsville Tigers will not take the field.

“We had one student detected with COVID-19 and then we had a second detected with COVID-19,” said Superintendent Richard Bereschik.

It started last week before Wellsville was supposed to play at Toronto. Now, football players are not allowed to do any football-related activities for 10 days.

“It just so happens that the period of time that this happened cut us out of two games. If it would have been two days earlier, we would have only been cut out of one game,” Bereschik said.

Which interrupts this Friday’s game, against Edison.

“We won’t have any players to put on the field. In fairness to them, we called them (Toronto) and allowed them to try and locate another game,” Bereschik said.

On Sunday, players are allowed to restart team activities. School starts the next day on August 30.

“My concern level there is that COVID-19, the Delta variant, is spreading very rapidly through younger people,” Bereschik said.

The school board voted last week to not have a mask mandate, leaving it up to each student and their family to decide. Temperature taking and hand washing stations will still happen, but school superintendent Richard Bereschik is encouraging students to get vaccinated or wear a mask for school.

“I’ll have my mask on and most people say I look better with my face covered,” Bereschik joked.