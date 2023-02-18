YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Following the COVID-19 lockdowns and the need for mental health care, residents in Youngstown learned more about health and emotional wellness on Saturday.

The Youngstown City School District held its “Rope of Hope” Wellness Event on Saturday at the Choffin Career and Technical Center as part of Wellness Day.

Several speakers were on hand to discuss the important of wellness in several topics, including nutrition, mental health, physical health and emotional wellness.

School administrator Dr. Martin Freeman spoke about the driving force behind the Wellness Day.

“The driving force behind the Wellness Day is that we want … our families in transition, as well as our entire school district and community, to consider the importance of wellness,” Freeman said.

In addition to the speakers, several area vendors and experts were also there to provide information.

The school district also honored six people for their commitment to scholars, education and leadership.