NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A well-known statue of President William McKinley is getting a much-needed cleaning this week.

Crews with Coon Restoration were working on the statue at the National McKinley Birthplace Memorial Wednesday afternoon.

The marble statue is more than 100 years old and was constructed by John Massey Rhind.

Museum Director Belinda Wiess said it’s been about 20 years since the statue was last cleaned and the total cost of the cleaning is about $19,000.

“It was definitely due he was looking a little dirty there a couple people have like mentioned like ok what was going on with the statue so it was definitely time for a cleaning,” said Wiess.

It is expected to take a few days to clean the entire statue.