YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attention lovers of locally produced music: on Friday, the Labra Brothers will be releasing the band’s newest EP.

That’s the title track of the new Labra Brothers EP titled “Waiting.” It’s the bands fourth release since it’s first EP six years ago.

Even though “Waiting” drops Friday, some of the songs were debuted Saturday night during the Federal Frenzy.

“It’s six of the songs that we wrote over the pandemic, kind of as we were figuring out how to rebrand ourselves,” said band member Adrian Labra.

“We kind of go by the term Latin, funk and soul. It seems like we’re doing some Latin, fun, and soul and folk or something like that right now. Just a little bit of the Mexican folk music that we grew up on,” continued David Labra.

The Labra Brothers EP can be downloaded through most of the major streaming sites. The six piece band will be taking its show on the road over the next three months.

They have live shows books in Columbus, Cleveland, Athens, and in West Virginia.