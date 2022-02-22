(WKBN) — A lot of industries have been affected by shipping issues and shortages. Now the sports industry is one of them. With spring sports like baseball and softball on the horizon, stores are doing their best to make sure athletes have all they need to succeed.

Ron Wharmby, owner of Wharmby Sports in Liberty, has been selling sporting goods for 50 years and said he has never seen anything like what has been going on the last two years.

“Most of my customers seem to understand. They’ll say ‘It’s on the news. It’s everywhere,'” said Wharmby.

Wharmby said prices in his industry have gone up 10% to 20%.

“The one guy that’s the owner of the one company, he was telling me container prices went up virtually from $2,500 to over almost $30,000 now,” said Wharmby.

Right now, the hardest to get is anything with plastic, such as helmets, baseballs, t-shirts and hoodies.

“I’ve told regular customers, ‘Hey can you get that bat?’ I said, ‘Well I’ll check for it.’ ‘Well I saw it at such and such,’ been a long time customer but if you can get it, grab it because tomorrow you might go back and it’s gone, and then you’re not going to have it and I don’t want to see that happen to anybody,” said Wharmby.

When it comes to product, Wharmby said it’s not so much of a shortage, rather things are taking a long time to come in.

“It takes a lot more work to stay on top of the orders and normally I’ll order them on a Tuesday and have them Thursday. Now you go back there and they don’t have them, they don’t have them, now you’re spending four hours just trying to find a simple t-shirt, sweatpants. To me it boggles my mind,” said Wharmby.

Wharmby admitted the outlook for this year looks bleak but is positive that the situation will stabilize soon enough.

“We’ve had ups and downs and nothing ever like this, but yeah there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Wharmby.

Wharmby said he doesn’t know when it will stabilize but is confident it will.

“This area has tough, hard-nosed people anyhow so we’ll get through it,” said Wharmby.