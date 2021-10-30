Weightlifters compete to help local girl’s family on Halloween weekend

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local gym hosted a Halloween weightlifting competition Saturday morning.

Iron Fit Crew in Struthers held the second annual event to find out who was the strongest ghoul.

It was a United States Strongman-sanctioned event.

Over 110 participants competed to qualify for the USS Nationals next year.

The competition also raised money for Peyton Harbart, who is 17 years old.

She is from New Middletown and is battling a rare form of childhood bone cancer.

The event helped raise money for her cause, Peyton Strong.

“She was actually, growing up, a neighbor of my best friend,” said Dylan Schmidt, owner of Iron Fit Crew. “I believe last December she got diagnosed with cancer so we wanted to do anything we could to help her out.”

Iron Fit Crew aimed to raise $5,000 from the event for Peyton’s cause.

Peyton is very thankful for all of the support. She FaceTimed the competitors wishing them good luck before their competition today.