SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — In February, an apartment fire in Sharpsville caused over 100 residents to be displaced to local hotels — 11 weeks later, residents are still out of their homes.

Residents of the Wade Mertz Towers say they are unsure when all of them will be able to return, and they say they’ll be returning at different times.

One resident, who has been staying at the Super 8 by Wyndham in West Middlesex, says it’s been difficult to be away from her home for this long.

“Gets boring not having anything to do, and I cant get my dogs on great walks on Riverside Cemetery,” Linda Orpen said. “Not being able to cook is the biggest thing.”

Orpen says she is grateful for the hotels hospitality and care during this time.